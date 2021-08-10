Letter to the Editor: Schools should spend relief money on other items

Schools should spend the relief money on other items

It’s outrageous the Fairfield School District is proposing to spend $324,700 on “social, emotional, and executive functioning supports” and “$480,000 for a diversity, equity, and inclusion administrator, $101,800 for equity professional …”. (Fairfield Citizen August 6) This is how they propose to spend a significant fraction of a $2.8 million relief grant. I’ve got a better idea. Zero out those wasteful and objectionable projects and instead cut our taxes. Or hire a few extra teachers or teachers aides. Or install improved air sanitation systems to filter the air in classrooms to prevent COVID-19 transmission. Or provide students more free masks of high quality that can be changed every few hours. Or get more online learning software and support personnel. Anything that could actually help our students. They have lost a year of math and English. They do not need to waste time on DEI. We don’t need more wasteful overhead that doesn’t help educate our children.