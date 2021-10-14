Letter to the Editor: Setting the record straight on calls of Democratic 'Obstructionism'

Setting the record straight on calls of Democratic ‘Obstructionism’
Democrats on Fairfield’s RTM stepped up to work with Republican First Selectwoman Kupchick on her proposed employee buyout (a Volunteer Early Retirement Incentive Program, or “VERIP”). The First Selectwoman asserted the VERIP was essential for modernizing town government and, in full support, RTM Democrats met with her and her staff multiple times to review their proposals, and spent hours analyzing data and providing constructive feedback. Democrats pushed back on the high initial potential cost (over $19 million), the steep pension and healthcare retirement incentives (over $350,000 per accepting employee), and asked for specificity on return on investment to the town.