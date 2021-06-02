Letter to the Editor: The Rotary Club thanks the community for its support

The Rotary Club thanks the community for its support

Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

We at the Fairfield Rotary Club thank the Fairfield community for its support of our 2nd Shred Fest which took place May 1. A special thanks to the First Church Congregational Church for the use of its parking lot to accommodate the event. We were thrilled with the turnout and raised approximately $2,800 from the generosity of the Fairfield community.

The Fairfield Rotary Club has been making a difference in Fairfield since 1939 through a long legacy of supporting our local and global community through acts of service. “Service above Self.” Globally, the Fairfield Rotary Club supports projects in Haiti, Uganda, Syria, Liberia and Guatemala. Our projects create safe water and sanitation infrastructure, help build schools, playgrounds and hospital buildings as well as providing medical supplies, further COVID-19 public education, mask and PPE distribution. We have pledged to #EndPolioNow and are resolved to rid the world of polio forever. We also educate and equip communities to stop other diseases and expand access to health care.

Locally, we are proud to provide high school students with scholarships based on community service, annually provide $20,000 to $40,000 in community grants to local non-profit groups, participate in Read-Aloud Day, Scrubby Bear Hand-Washing program, mentor students, provide funds and veteran support to Homes for the Brave. We participate in community service through food and sock donations, pantry volunteers, meal service and volunteers to Operation Hope. We have provided major support to the Fairfield Museum’s Victorian Cottage, the Fairfield Public Library’s Harold B. Harris Computer Lab and the Rotary Room. We annually participate in the Fairfield Memorial Day Parade and collect cash and non-perishable food items, all of which benefit Homes for the Brave. Finally, we sell gift cards that support all of the local and global activities.

We look forward to seeing you in the fall at our next Shred Fest where once again we’ll offer the community a chance to dispose of their sensitive documents safely, securely and conveniently with onsite shredding.

Sheryl A. Shaughnessey