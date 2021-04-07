Letter to the Editor: Too many unknowns on sidewalk proposal

Too many unknowns on sidewalk proposal
On March 30, Easton held a referendum on five questions, one of which was a non-binding “advisory” question as to whether we should spend at least $249,000 of our town’s money upfront for a 1/3 mile long sidewalk with a state grant paying an additional $1,247,000. As of yet there are no engineering plans or feasibility studies for this sidewalk, so we have no idea what the true costs will be. The results of this advisory question were very close — 13 percent of registered Easton voters approved the sidewalk and 11 percent rejected it, while the overall voter turnout was a mere 24 percent. The Easton Board of Selectmen immediately spin-doctored this turnout as follows: