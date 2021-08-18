Letter to the Editor: Traffic isn't the real opposition to Chick-fil-A

Traffic isn’t the real opposition to Chick-fil-A

If people are opposed to Chick-fil-A, they ought to at least be honest about their opposition. Any reader of local social media pages know there is considerable opposition — based on ignorance or outdated information — because the company’s owners are less than progressive when it comes to LGBTQ issues. But they know that is not a winning argument with town officials. So they come up with the traffic excuse. If people are really concerned about the disruption of traffic on the Post Road they are better directing their concerns to the constant morning overflow traffic at Dunkin Donuts and Donut Inn which regularly creates serious hazards.