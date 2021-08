Use empathy when approaching school reopening

Sometimes there are just no right answers. Determining the best course of action often presents us with difficult choices. If we can all agree that’s true, then perhaps we should pause, be open, be more empathetic and listen more carefully before jumping to conclusions… and then imagine ourselves as the ones charged with making decisions.

As kids, parents, teachers, staff and administrators prepare for a new school year, the situation looks quite different than what we had hoped for in June when the last school year ended. The Delta variant of the coronavirus threw us a curve ball and while Connecticut and Fairfield (65 percent of the population have been vaccinated) have done a better job than most states and towns, there is still no vaccine option for children under 12 while cases are on the rise — 213 more cases compared to a month ago.

Driving around town you can’t help but see the signs calling to “unmask our kids” while others are gathering around town hall calling for the district to continue to offer remote learning. Just like the country we live in today, we find ourselves not simply divided, but polarized. There are strong sound arguments for both sides and Fairfield Superintendent of Schools Mike Cummings and the Board of Ed are doing their best to serve the community in a responsible manner. To learn that the police needed to be called to a policy committee meeting discussing the need for masks as the new school year begins should be disconcerting to all. Fairfield — we’re better than that!

It’s important that all voices be heard but as the administration and board wrestle with the best policies to put in place often constrained by state mandates, it’s as important for civil discourse and trust the competent people we have entrusted our school system to. There is no question they have the well-being, health and safety of our community as their top priority. These are challenging dynamic times with complex issues needing to be addressed. Recognize there are no simple right answers and consider their challenges with a sense of trust and empathy.

Frank Sahagian, Fairfield