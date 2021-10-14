Letter to the Editor: Vote for Harrison for Fairfield TPZ

Vote for Harrison for Fairfield TPZ

Alexis Harrison has earned your support and vote for Fairfield Town Plan & Zoning. Alexis understands a wide range of land use issues that are important to your families and to you. She has been working hard to promote fair affordable housing, to keep local control of decision making in your community, to protect natural resources we all use and enjoy, to inform you of what is going on and how you can have your voices heard, to administer wisely and smartly regulations and laws, and to uphold responsible government. Her community commitment in Fairfield is very evident through her work as President of Fairfielders Protecting Land and Neighborhoods. Her statewide commitment in CT is also very evident through her work on CT169Strong. Alexis is who you need working for you and working with you in Fairfield.