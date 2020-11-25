Letter to the editor

The pandemic and education

It’s a real shame that because of a pandemic, many students, with the possible exception of above-average students, will have suffered irreparable damage that will outlive the capacity of a school to repair within the normal academic semester. In other words, as has been appreciated by special needs parents, their kids always need special attention to help them grow, whereas the less gifted students or those who do not work to their full capacity will have been incapacitated even more because of their own special needs in terms of the difficulty that so many have just learning.

It is just the exceptional, average student and the gifted students who make up the rest of the student population that is able to work alone because these students are capable of accepting the challenge of working with professional guidance.

Parents who need to work outside the home cannot easily obtain the assistance of an individual to help them and their children cope. Neither can all parents who work from home and help their school children fulfill the near-constant demands involved in tutoring.

As a retired teacher, and secondary school administrator, at eighty-nine years of age. I pray that with a successful vaccine the world returns to normalcy.

Gerard Coulombe, Fairfield