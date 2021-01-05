Letter to the editor

The police should be accredited

The only way to determine that Fairfield Police are the best of the best, as the retiring Chief just claimed, is for the Fairfield Police Commission to once and for all demand that the next police chief obtain national accreditation by the CALEA Law Enforcement Accreditation Program. The Commission should be reminded that its predecessor members, in 2008, took on that objective. Twelve years and three police chiefs later, no progress can be seen of national accreditation.