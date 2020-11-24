Letter to the editor: Accident further shows dangers of proposed apartment complex

Another pedestrian was struck by an automobile a few hundred feet from the proposed site of a 40 Unit Apartment Complex at 131 Beach Road. The victim, a 65 year old Bridgeport resident, remains in intensive care. She was seriously injured Friday when struck by a car while crossing Old Post Road near Fairfield Town Hall.

The woman suffered internal injuries, and was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.

Let me remind our readers and neighbors that you will NOT see this in a “traffic study” based on “counting cars” at non-peak travel periods. This is another tragedy that our neighbors wish to prevent.

Again as we have stated in many letters to local papers, there are too many cars in this section of Fairfield. The proposed Housing Project at 131 Beach Road could add up to 100 additional cars to the intersections of Old Post Road and Beach Road and Beach Road and Post Road.

I urge our Town Officials, Town, Planning and Zoning commissioners to please recognize that this congested traffic area is a safety issue. As “safety” is one of the criteria to deny an 8-30g application, have we not seen enough pedestrians hit by automobiles at this intersection? Please remember one of our neighbors was struck by a car while riding her bicycle at this location and another was struck crossing Beach Road and Old Post Road and remained in a comma for days.

The sad irony of this tragedy is it is literally days from our TPZ commissioners deciding (December 8th) whether to approve or deny an application that could create an even more hazardous area. This section of Fairfield is also a legally approved “walking and bicycle” section of town.

Please remember the safety of ALL Connecticut residents is in the hands of our elected Fairfield TPZ Commissioners. How much proof do we need? Does it require death?

Walter Shaw

Old Post Road resident

Board Member and Treasurer of The Old Post Road Area Association