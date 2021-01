Biden won the presidency

Joe Biden is now the president of the United States. The election was not overturned by the Supreme Court or any court, Congress, state legislatures, secretaries of states, the former vice president or insurrectionists. Still, some people — at least one individual in Florida — might continue to say that the election was stolen.

Donald Trump won the presidency in 2016 despite losing the popular vote by more than three million votes to Hillary Clinton. According to the Gallup Poll, which has been tracking presidential approval since Franklin Roosevelt’s administration, Trump became the first president to never hold a positive approval rating at all during his term, topping out at 49 percent and leaving office at 34 percent. Following the November election, Democrats knocked off two Trump-allied senators in Georgia. With that Trump became the first incumbent to lose the presidency and both houses of Congress since Herbert Hoover in 1932.

It shouldn’t be hard to believe that Americans just don’t like Donald Trump.

Christopher DeMatteo, Southport