Crossing the 500,000 — We needed some good men and they were not

We are still living the nightmare of a now former and incompetent American president who let us down because only he knew how to write the script.

He left a lot behind. It’s in the history books and permanent record. The former President Donald Trump did not hunker down and lead the nation in our epic pandemic battle. He downplayed its potential significance, sidelined and muzzled our experts, did not evangelize masks, social distancing, and hand washing, encouraged the avoidance of shutdowns, and nourished his allies and the right-wing media who amplified his mistruths and hid his incredible leadership faults. He cheered on governors who mimicked his nostrums, and demeaned mayors and governors who knew they had no other choice. He knew that Wuhan had been locked down in order to crush the spread of the "highly efficient" virus and he knew he had to block its propagation here in the USA with extraordinary measures and he chose defiance.

Here below is the final script from the Tom Cruz, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson "A Few Good Men." Woody Harrelson played the role of Downey:

Downey: I don't understand... Colonel Jessup said he ordered the Code Red.

Galloway: I know, but...

Downey: Colonel Jessup said he ordered the Code Red! What did we do wrong?

Galloway: It's not that simple...

Downey: What did we do wrong? We did nothing wrong!

Dawson: Yeah, we did. We were supposed to fight for people who couldn't fight for themselves. We were supposed to fight for Willie.

I ask all in Connecticut and in America to remember this when President Trump addresses the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (a group of aspiring young Republicans) in Florida this coming Saturday February 27. Sen. Josh Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz are among the other featured speakers.

Ken Camarro, Fairfield