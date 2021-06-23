Letter to the editor: How can Fairfield celebrate a possible Chick-Fil-A?

How can Fairfield celebrate a possible Chick-Fil-A?

How in heaven’s name can this town celebrate the proposed opening of a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Fairfield? This ultra-far-right organization is one of the most anti-human rights companies in the country (OK, count in the Kochs). Chick-Fil-A has openly opposed all protection for LGBTQ+ individuals by fighting against the Equality Act, has campaigned against marriage equality and is pushing anti-trans laws in states across the country. Reproductive freedom? Forget it.

Chick-Fil-A’s CEO Dan Cathy is a “high-quality donor” to the National Christian Charitable Foundation among other groups that are anti-...well, almost anything giving humans the right to be themselves.

With a copy of this letter to Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick and Mark Barnhart, Director of Community and Economic Development for Fairfield, I ask them to consider at what price we sell our community’s soul.

Rita Ortiga Waterman, Fairfield