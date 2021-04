More diligence needed

The Easton Board of Finance’s disclosure last night that Easton would be required to pay the entire $1.247 million for the Sport Hill sidewalk up front and then be reimbursed by the state later for 80 percent of the total cost rendered the project dead. The BOF would not approve any money under those conditions.

This showed a failure of many parties to thoroughly vet the details of this grant: Easton’s land use director, Easton's Planning & Zoning Commission, and the Easton Board of Selectmen. It took the diligence of Easton citizens to uncover this and bring it to light.

This highlights the importance of thorough due diligence and investigation prior to any town board or commissions taking action on measures of such magnitude and importance.

In the case of the current Board of Selectmen. I feel that it has been deficient in this in at least three cases: 1. Their resolution to declare racism as a public health crisis in Easton that was enacted immediately in one meeting without providing a scintilla of justification or any public hearing and then had to be retracted. 2. The BOS pushing forward on joining the Westport Weston Health District as a minority partner without any in-depth or thorough investigation of alternatives. 3. The BOS’s strong advocacy for this Sport Hill Road sidewalk without first insisting on a thorough investigation of the grant’s requirements and many other questions pertaining to the sidewalk.

More due diligence on all important matters is needed to avoid potentially costly errors like these for the town of Easton.

Grant Monsarrat, Easton