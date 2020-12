It's obvious that our town needs to address its operational inadequacies, but I'm alarmed that the writers seem to be unaware that this is exactly what our First Selectwoman is in the process of doing. After all, many of them have been involved in this process for the last three months.

The most incredulous thing about this is that a few of the writers stood up in front of the entire RTM and heaped praises on our DPW- while myself and fellow Republicans looked on in disbelief. It was the Republican-led RTM who asked for an investigation into the fill pile scandal and as a result, the DPW director and superintendent were arrested. (The Democratic RTM Moderator didn't even support the investigation).

Now a letter comes out from the Democrats? Weren't they in charge while these employees were deceiving the town and ripping us off blind? Just about all of the people who signed this letter were working in town government when the fill pile debacle was discovered. They said nothing.

The hypocrisy is astounding.

Pete Tallman, Fairfield