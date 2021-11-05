Letter to the editor: We need a town-funded cemetery committee

We need a town-funded cemetery committee

As Veterans Day approaches and we offer thanks to those who have served our country, let us not forget the first veterans of the United States who lie in our town’s historic cemeteries. The Old Burying Ground on Beach Road has the burial sites of 60 Fairfield citizens who aided the cause of independence almost 250 years ago. In fact, there are almost 200 Revolutionary patriots in all our town’s cemeteries. Some were town leaders, others were military officers, but most were ordinary citizen-soldiers, and they all remained in our town to rebuild it after its near-destruction by the British in 1779. These are people whose burial sites should be respected and protected, and, unfortunately, today they are not. It is unworthy of a town which seems to be proud of its Revolutionary Era history and teaches this important history to its schoolchildren.