Won the battle, but lost the war on development

To all those in Greenfield Hills that fought against a medical office building on the site of the former plant factory (across from the HiHo) - I hope you are happy. Your battle prevented a medical office building and now we will have a six-story apartment building with a bigger traffic and safety issue. I don’t blame the town. Some of the house is affordable housing and under the law there was little they could do.