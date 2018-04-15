Letters: Politician indecisive, uninformed, Good story, bad placement

To the Editor:

My word cloud for Peter Lamaj: indecisive, uninformed, demeaning and a bull*****er.

Sunday morning, I had breakfast with Peter Lamaj and a few other people. I can say without a doubt that there are better ways to spend the morning.

He easily grasped at and assumed I do not talk or pay attention to politics when it was said that me and my mother do not talk politics. (She is hard right; I am slightly left.) I found it shocking he easily accepted his own idea that I had a lack of political knowledge, as if I am an empty head. I shook this off, but figured out why later on, but we will get back to that.

The entire breakfast was blatant finger-pointing and blaming, rather than informative or conversational. The dirty words “liberal,” “Democrat” and “this generation” seeped out of his mouth more than carbon dioxide. In my opinion, this is the worst attribute of a politician for our government. We should all be working together and forming an alliance to make life better for all. All left or all right has never and will never fix all the problems. Most issues are better solved in the middle.

From what I could understand, “this generation” doesn’t matter and we are just lazy and entitled. Yup, heard that all before. The lazy assumption was when he looked at me and stated, “It is good and OK to work, you know?” after he and others talked about this generation not wanting to work. Well, to answer your question I do know that, as I have consistently had a job since I was 16. Sometimes having two or three at a time. At one point I was working 70 hours a week while taking five courses at an accredited state university, where the lowest grade I earned was a B+. All of my friends work and most also attend school, so I really do not understand how you call our generation lazy.

The idea that this generation does not matter was built up by the continued degrading comments and “no offense, but” statements (directed at me and the other 26-year-old at the table) coming out of his mouth. This lack of regard and faith in anyone younger than 35 is more than likely the reason for his false assumption about me and politics. I pay a lot of attention to politics, talk with both right and left wings, and have an overwhelming want to see change. You, sir, will not be that change.

When he asked how he could get my vote and whether I had any questions, he looked shocked when I actually had a question. Not to mention the discomfort of answering it, with his don’t take a clear opinion and just get the vote attitude.

Most issues brought up he “couldn’t say he agreed or disagreed,” in which he stated positions from different angles. A tactic I learned in business school. You read the other person’s face, finding positive and negative reactions and feeding off them in order to make yourself seem more likable and persuasive. This was strategic for business deals, but also works when you want the votes. I learned he was pro-gun and wants lower property taxes. Every other issue was a “can’t agree or disagree” stand. Had nothing to say about how he planned to fix high property taxes, mental health issues or high criminal rates.

So not only is he a flip-flopper, but he is hypocritical. He spoke about his arrival to America. Spending six months taking refuge in a church basement and learning English after arriving. The church supported them and it allowed his family time to settle and succeed. A truly heartfelt American dream tale. Then he complained about immigrants who come to this country and live off of welfare. Immigrants are not allowed to receive welfare benefits for the first five years after arrival due to the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act. Most places only allot eight months’ worth of benefits for only refugees. About the same amount of time his family stayed at the church. His family survived and flourished and added to the economy because of the help of others, resulting in a successful family-owned and operated real estate business. Churches support refugees from donations and grants. In other words, they used taxpayer money to help others, similar to welfare benefits. This is interesting information coming from someone who claimed he had never received government assistance. I would think that after he, his parents and 10 other siblings received a helping hand from the church that he would be more understanding to others who are trying to achieve the same dream.

The state of Connecticut does not need another politician who won’t actually do anything, but ignore the people and discredits a huge majority of the population, the young. We are affected by the crashed housing market, increased college tuition, high rent, high taxes and low wages. This generation is really not to be blamed for these problems of today.

Best wishes, one of the lazy, jobless, too much college debt, empty head of “this generation” that you believe us to be.

Deanna Gauthier

Colchester

Good story, bad placement

To the Editor:

This week’s paper, in a front, top of the page boxed note, I’m told that the Ludlowe cheerleaders won the top prize at Disney World. “Wonderful,” I thought, I want to read this! So I “turn to Sports, page B1.”

Which I do, whereupon, I do not find the story (and am) redirected to page B2, where, indeed, I find a wonderful story about the Fairfield Ludlowe cheerleaders winning a Champion of Champions Award for coming out first place overall and a photo of them flanked by Disney characters to boot.

Were every event equal to that of the boys in one sport or another, the story might have been a front page, hip-hip-hooray piece, but doubly hidden as it is, the story is still worth a perusal and congratulations from those of us who go to games to cheer on the cheerleaders as much as the players, and more, if the girls and boys are our sons and daughters. And so is the game of sports, at all levels.

I know, I know. Boo hoo!

G. Coulombe

Fairfield

Response to Drew Coyne

To the Editor:

Sir, here in America we have our right to our opinion. You seem to like Andrew. Well I do not.

First off, after three robo calls would I vote for him? No. Not only did the calls irritate me, but you caused havoc at Mr. Hwang office. I looked into the calls and found them to be a thing of some lawyer’s office. What our governor thinks about Andy, I do not. As a senior I have my likes, just as others do. Propaganda is great, but the people do not have to listen to it.

Robert Rescsanski

Fairfield