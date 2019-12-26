Letters: Support for Leeper ... and more

Support for Leeper

To the Editor:

For many, finding the ideal candidate to run for office can seem a futile exercise. Given the qualifications, characteristics, experience, and values that we want a candidate to possess, it seems like an impossible task.

Proving that it is indeed possible, however, is Jennifer Leeper, candidate for the state rep seat in Fairfield’s 132nd district.

Jenn and her husband chose Fairfield as the place to live and raise a family based on our excellent schools, strong local economy, and inclusive community. In 2017, Jenn was moved to run for local office where she could use her education and professional experience to serve her community and ensure that we leave our children a more hopeful future. She won election to the Board of Education by working hard and listening to voters, things she has never stopped doing while serving on this board.

With a BA in Political Science, a Master’s in Public Policy, and a background in education, Jenn has proved to be an invaluable member of this Board and our community.

With her passion for education, her quest for improving efficiencies in the school budget, and her advocacy for student-centered policies, Jenn recognizes the importance of achieving balance between having the best schools possible and spending our money wisely. She understands the returns we reap by investing in our schools and our future.

Outcome-driven and analytical, Jenn has the intellect, passion, and drive to identify challenges, find solutions, and respond to the needs of her constituents. She is thoughtful, smart, bipartisan, and inclusive. She gets results because she does her homework and instills in all stakeholders the importance of supporting a good education.

Jenn is also a strong advocate for public transportation, economic development, family friendly policies, the environment, responsible budgets, and gun safety.

I have rarely been as impressed by a candidate as I am by Jenn Leeper. Her values, hard work, and tireless advocacy will serve the constituents of the 132nd district and all residents of CT in an effective and bipartisan manner.

While serving on the Board of Finance I got to see Jenn’s extraordinary talents and effective leadership up close. I always relied on her fiscal and policy insight and thoughtful approach to the Board of Ed’s budget process.

Please vote for Jenn Leeper in the Special Election being held on January 14th. With her in Hartford, our future is in good hands.

Elizabeth Zezima

Former Board of Finance member

Fairfield

Endorses Leeper for state rep

To the Editor:

After chatting several times with Jennifer Leeper I’m convinced she should be the state representative for Fairfield and Southport.

My family moved to Fairfield in 1986 and I immediately enrolled our two young sons in public school. They went through grade school, middle school and both graduated from Fairfield High School (now Fairfield Warde) with acceptance letters from Harvard in their final years. Although both boys enjoyed and excelled at most sports, education was always a top priority in the Blake household. Fairfield public schools were good then and I know that Jenn is working to make them even stronger. She has dedicated her life to serving the people of Fairfield and Southport.

After graduating from Wellesley, Jenn obtained her Masters Degree in Public Policy from the University of Chicago and immediately began working in that area. She is currently a member of the Fairfield Board of Education and chair of the Board of Education Finance Committee.

Besides working tirelessly for our children, Jenn also promotes better transportation and works to promote job growth. And as a senior citizen, I appreciate that Jenn is committed to ensuring Fairfield seniors can get the assistance they need to age in place. She understands that multi-generational neighborhoods are part of what makes a town great.

You can learn more about Jennifer on her website: leeperforfairfield.com.

I will vote for Jennifer Leeper on January 14, 2020. I urge you to do so too.

Betty Blake

Fairfield

Ditch the BOF

To the Editor:

It never ceases to amaze me how little the people who hold public office in town know about the powers and duties of their office. And the longer they are around, the less they seem to know. Current vice chair of the useless Board of Finance Republican Chris DeWitt recently told attendees at a BOF meeting that newly elected Republican First Selectman (sorry it’s not First Select-woman for me until the town charter recognizes gender identity) Kupchick could have overrun her budget instead of coming before the board. Dewitt has been around on the BOF since 2007 when he took John Nelson’s place on the ballot after the old guard GOP tapped him to run for First Selectman.

The town charter is quite clear: 12.7. Expenditure in excess of appropriation forbidden. No Town officer, board, commission, authority, committee, or department shall expend any sum for any purpose in excess of the amount appropriated by the Town for such purpose unless such expenditure shall first be approved, and appropriate transfers in the budget made, by the Board of Finance.

So while DeWitt speaks from experience where department heads routinely overspend their budget without BOF approval, he does not speak from the authority of the town charter. Kupchik did it right and Dewitt gets it wrong, again.

Just one more reason to ditch the BOF. Do it now with charter revision, Madam First Selectman.

The Republican principle is smaller government.

Jim Brown

Fairfield

Endorses Farnen

To the Editor:

As the former majority leader of the Fairfield Representative Town Meeting (RTM), it was my good fortune to work side by side with Brian Farnen during our tenure together on the town legislative. I am delighted to see he’s continuing his work in public service by running for state representative in the upcoming special election to take place on Jan. 14.

As RTM deputy majority leader, Brian was always able to find common ground with RTM Democrats and work towards win/win solutions. Brian always treated education as an investment. He sought to tighten the town budget through intelligent spending and did so in a bipartisan fashion. This kind of bipartisan approach is very much wanting at both our national and state levels of government, and I believe Brian can bring his brand of ‘change through cooperative effort’ to Hartford where decades of one-party rule has proved ineffective.

Brian was an early and vocal critic of the Julian Construction Company and publicly urged town executives to take a stronger position with respect to initiating litigation against them. While the corruption uncovered in Fairfield’s Department of Public Works was a low point in the town’s history, Brian never attempted to make it about politics. To his credit Brian Farnen worked in earnest to address the immediate concerns and to fully understand the underlying gaps in oversight which ultimately compromised public trust.

As a national leader in clean energy, as an adjunct professor at UCONN and a volunteer whether on the RTM or coaching youth soccer or flag football, Brian is always giving back and represents what is best about our community. He is hard-working, good-hearted and dedicated. I encourage all that want change and a common-sense approach in Hartford to cast your vote on January 14th for Brian Farnen.

Tom McCarthy