Letters to the Editor

‘Culture of concealment’

To the Editor:

We are now several months into grappling with the fallout from the mismanagement of the Fairfield Aggregate Fill Pile Operation. After participating in hours of public meetings, reading several thousand emails, speaking with numerous people from paid professionals, to town employees, to residents, it is abundantly clear that our First Selectman does not care to follow or respect the Town Charter. His bury his head in the sand and admit no wrong doing laisse fair attitude propagated a culture of censorship and concealment all enacted from his corner office at Town Hall.

This lack of respect for following the rules that are meant to protect the Town and its residents has led to an alleged government corruption scandal unseen of before in the Town of Fairfield. Two town employees have now been arrested and the State’s Attorney has stated the investigation is on-going on wide-spread.

Mike Tetreau’s desire for concealment is evidenced by several inexplicable actions:

1. When approached by the State’s Attorney’s office in 2011 regarding an investigation of a DPW employee, Mike Tetreau refused to discuss allegations of public corruption with the investigator, even going so far as to hire an attorney to essentially issue a “no comment.”

2. When notified about Gould Manor Park contaminants in 2014-2015, Mike Tetreau did not respond to the concerned citizen complaint and he did not ask the Town Health Department to investigate visible asbestos in the Park. When the issue came to light again 2019, after the incident was reported to police by same concerned citizen who connected the dots to the aggregate fill pile operation, Tetreau closed ranks on the dissemination of information and handling of those events from 2014-15.

3. When the Julian’s were awarded the RFP in 2013 to manage the aggregate fill pile operation, Tetreau failed to bring what became in effect a service contract to the Board of Selectmen for approval. A clear Charter violation that allowed him to avoid a public vetting of the project.

4. This August, Mike Tetreau retained a “Reputation Advisor.” The contract was written using the advisor’s surname, as opposed to the company LLC name, G7 Reputation Advisory Group, and then the costs for those services were reported to the Board of Finance as an “environmental consultant.” Further, he never brought the contract to the Board of Selectmen for approval, again by-passing the Charter, and avoiding a public airing of the hire.

5. Mike Tetreau, quietly, without Board of Selectmen approval moved the public Superior Court civil litigation case against Julian to private binding arbitration.

6. After being approached by the Chief of Police who wanted discuss grave concerns about the criminal investigation of the Aggregate Fill Pile Operations and the alleged involvement of a town employee, Mike Tetreau turned away the Chief.

Our residents expect honest government. I attended the RTM Special Meeting in October. There was bi-partisan consensus that our Charter rules were broken. There was bi-partisan consensus that an Independent Firm needs to be hired to unwind what was broken and advise us on how to prevent it from happening again. That bi-partisan consensus is a direct reflection of Mike Tetreau’s mismanagement from refusing to follow the Charter. Further, after attending the Board of Finance Special Meeting and watching them grapple with the fallout from Mike Tetreau’s interpretation of the Charter and the finer points of the Purchasing Authority protocols, of which Tetreau is a member, it is clear that Mr. Tetreau is not up to the First Selectman job.

We expect our elected officials to uphold the Town Charter, enforce public policy and promote open and transparent processes. When that does not occur we feel betrayed; and that is what we are really dealing with in this instance, betrayal. This feeling of betrayal has led us to this esoteric introspective exercise to question the Town Charter, purchasing policy and regulatory practices. However that’s not the real problem; the real problem is that Mike Tetreau fostered a culture of concealment and public obfuscation in Town Hall that led to this debacle.

It can easily be fixed by removing Mike Tetreau.

Ed Bateson

Selectman

Town of Fairfield

Tetreau undermines trust

Mike Tetreau’ actions regarding the Public Works Department corruption scandal and the Julian issue have undermined people’s trust in government and cost the tax payers millions.

After much research, backed up by supporting documents on the “Fairfield Fights Toxic Waste” Facebook page, the following is my basis for this determination: From 2009 until 2011 an investigation into public corruption and criminal acts was conducted by the State’s Attorney’s office. In December 2011, First Selectman Tetreau, through a lawyer, refused to meet with the investigator. A warrant was submitted, went over to court and was never seen again. If Tetreau had taken that one meeting, we may not be in the position we are today.

As a result, children have been exposed for years to contaminated soil, millions of dollars in taxpayer money is being spent on remediation and two members of the Tetreau administration have been charged with public corruption. In 2014-2015, residents sent emails regarding glass and asbestos in the soil at several fields and parks. Emails between Tetreau and department heads reference the complaints and the fact that the soil came from the Julian pile. Despite this knowledge, no soil testing was ordered.

In 2016, PCB’s are found at the Julian site. Still, no soil testing was ordered. In 2017, a bi-partisan RTM Subcommittee requested a criminal investigation. Tetreau was aware of the investigation and strangely requested that the Police do not update him until it is over. In December 2018, the Police Chief, who publicly stated that he had “deep, deep concerns,” tried to brief Tetreau on the pending corruption arrests and was turned away. The HR Director was given a copy of the corruption report, he reviewed it and he took no action. Following the arrests of two department heads, Tereau claimed he had no knowledge of the corruption investigation. I believe it was Tetreau’s job to know and he failed to protect the town.

To make matters worse, the Tetreau secretly hired a reputation consultant. The expenditure was clearly political but was paid for by taxpayer dollars ($20k) and hidden as a remediation expense. Today an expanded criminal investigation remains active per the Chief State’s Attorney’s office. Will there be more arrests? What else don’t we know about corruption in Fairfield’s government? The people of the Town of Fairfield have a big decision to make Tuesday. We can continue down this path of blind mismanagement or we can choose a new direction. For me, the choice is clear, enough is enough. Vote for change on November 5th. Vote for Brenda Kupchick, Tom Flynn and their entire team.

James Millington

Fairfield

Editor’s Note: The writer is chairman of the Fairfield Republican Town Committee.