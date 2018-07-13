Letters to the Editor: Fairfield’s July 4th celebration botched...

Fairfield’s July 4th celebration botched

To the editor:

The Fourth of July falling on a Wednesday no doubt had people up in arms in regards to planning those backyard cookouts. However, what I have learned in my 27 years of living in Fairfield is that everyone in town loves and lives for the Fourth of July in Fairfield. Unfortunately, due to the town’s obsession with overcrowding and cost, the town decided on the fireworks celebration being on a Monday night, a work night for most. People either scrambled home off the trains from New York City down to the beach or completely bagged the idea of even going.

For example, down at the Fairfield Beach Club there were about half the amount of party setups compared to just a year ago. Upon walking down to the beach on Monday night, I also observed that there were about half as many backyard parties and overall people walking down to the beach. If the town’s goal was to reduce the amount of people who attend the event, then the town succeeded. Bravo. However, what the town also did was deprive families and residents the opportunity to celebrate with other families and friends because of the poorly timed event. Not to mention certain businesses like the SeaGrape, the neighborhood beach bar, which always gets a heavy flow of people pre- and post-fireworks show, didn’t quite get the same turnout, usually their biggest night of the summer.

Planning the fireworks around the idea of cutting down crowds and costs is simply a short-sided decision making process. Folks in Fairfield look forward to celebrating the Fourth of July and it should be treated as one of the biggest events of the year. The town needs to adjust accordingly and hire the proper personnel, even if that means paying extra.

Ryan Brennan

Fairfield

Comments on July 6 Fairfield Citizen

To the editor:

Point # 1: The Board of Ed need not grapple but grapple it must with the imbalance in the school system, as the State Board of Education demands it. As only the State is worried about this imbalance, it ought to let go, for what it demands, is Education who are only following an obnoxious law seeking redress, not in Fairfield, but wherever there is detrimental balance in public schools, that’s to say, wherever there is legitimate imbalance in the schools as determined by quality of life.

#2: “Om in the Home” is a charming piece, for I got a good laugh out of what might have been a straight story. Although I have never thought of “Oming” in my home, per se, I find energy in two of my home’s rooms, my office, and my beautiful bedroom from where I can see nature in its fullest just outside the bay windows. For now. It’s the carpet of Black-eyed-Susans in the field below my windows. They are magical, and so was the buck looking up at me as he chomped away, his jaws working hard.

#3: “Resident charged for possessing fireworks” was a bit much, as I actually saw fireworks on sale, loads of them on display. But a guy arrested for possessing, I suppose the same night that explosions lit the sky hereabouts? Isn’t that a bit of police nonsense piece?

#4: I was glad to see Brenda Kupchick holding her glasses in her right hand as her left gesticulates over the “Heat Kills” campaign. I remember her from the time she first ran for office. Nice to see that she is still actively promoting worthy causes.

#5: A “letter to the editor” by Eugene E. Cederbaum deserves praise, for, not only does he quote James Madison as part of a history lesson, but pulls Madison out of the bushes to argue that our ship of state deserves to survive the perfect storm. Amen to that.

Gerard Coulombe

Fairfield

Emotional trauma

for children crossing the border

To the editor:

We have all seen and read about the practice of separating children from their parents at the southern border. Most people are disturbed by the concept of separating families. But we encourage everyone to truly consider what this separation can mean for these vulnerable children — their psychological wellbeing in particular.

The children crossing the border have already been subjected to severe stress — from crime and poverty in their home country to the challenges of extensive travel. They have often had too little food, water and sleep. Think about your own children. How would they react to these conditions? And then to be taken away from their parents and held in warehouse conditions? Add to this burden that they may not speak the language of those who are now responsible for them.

The immediate trauma to these children is obvious. What about the long-term consequences? Decades of psychological and brain research show that the impact of traumatic events, including separations from caregivers, can be far-reaching and long-lasting. Without proper treatment, a child who experiences a sudden separation from his parents is more likely to develop compromised attachments and debilitating symptoms of anxiety and depression.

With adequate mental health and emotional support, however, the harm to these children can be mitigated. Unfortunately, we have read next to nothing about the support the children receive in the detention centers where they are housed.

The Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut is committed to improving the mental and behavioral health of children and teens. Every day, our team of 55 counselors treat children who have experienced trauma from a range of circumstances, including community violence and physical abuse, the loss of parents, neglect caused by parental opioid abuse, and sexual abuse. Because we routinely see local kids struggling with these issues, the situation at the southern border is very real to us. We recognize how much pain these children are feeling. We understand all too well the professional support they’ll need to move on from this harrowing experience without long-term scars.

We work tirelessly to ensure that kids in our community who are struggling with mental health issues can go on to live happy and successful lives. The children at the border deserve no less. We urge you to contact your local legislators to ensure that these children get the help they need.

Georgette Harrison, Jessica Welt, Eliot Brenner, Rich Ostuw and Jill Gordon

Child Guidance Center of Southern Connecticut

This story isn’t over

To the Editor:

How nice; the controversial landfill at the town dump is now hidden from view of the surrounding residents. As a resident of the area, I have to be happy about that.

And, of course, the fill pile project brings up that old environmental question and answer: Q:What does it take to clean up a landfill? A: A bulldozer, a couple of dump trucks and a whole gaggle of lawyers. Hearst’s latest story on the landfill project only talks about the first two items and leaves out the last and possibly most the most costly one, the lawyers. The project seems to be all over but for the lawyers.

The original contractor still has a pending claim against the town while the town has counter-sued the contractor. The contractor even uses a “Certified Fairfield Police Case Incident Report” in support of its claim. Here are few excerpts from that forgotten claim:

16. In or about December 2016, the defendant Town through the defendant Tetreau suddenly terminated the contract with the plaintiff, and ordered them off the property.

17. The defendant Tetreau and other agents of the town made many public statements wherein they accused the plaintiff of not meeting its contractual obligations; of secretly and illegally making the landfill larger rather than smaller; and of bringing contaminated soil onto the site.

18. In addition Tetreau made public claims that the plaintiff had caused the the defendant “millions” in clean up costs, and had committed fraud.

19. The statements made by the defendant Tetreau were blatantly false when made, yet had the impact of defaming the plaintiff’s business, and causing the plaintiff great financial loss

20. Prior to making the above statements, the defendant Tetreau and other agents of the town did no investigation into the actual facts and recklessly disregarded the truth in making the false statements set forth above.

22. As a result of the aforementioned defamatory statements, the plaintiff lost pending business opportunities with other landfill sites/recycling yards when the owners of these sites read press reports quoting defendant Tetreau and defaming the plaintiff and its agents, servants and employees.

23. The loss of these business opportunities likely cost the plaintiff at least $20,000,000 in pecuniary economic loss.

Who knows how much more the taxpayers will end up paying for this job than they should have had it been managed correctly from the outset. The job will only be fully complete when a judge signs off on some kind of settlement.

This story isn’t over.

Jim Brown

Fairfield