Letters to the Editor:

To the editor:

Sen. Chris Murphy, you took an oath to “...support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” and said “... I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God.”

Then you turn around and talk about violating the Constitution on a constant basis.

The latest statement you made that “the survival of our democracy depends on it (censoring social media) made me write this letter.

Chris, why do you believe in the Socialist-Communist agenda of silencing the opposition? We live in a representative republic, not in Nazi Germany or Communist Russia, so why are you adopting their policies?

You need to start acting like an American citizen and not a Communist party member.

Wynn S. Allen

Fairfield

Press not the enemy

To the editor :

The letter from Michael Caserta (“Will take wack jobs over censorship,” Conn. Post, Aug. 15, 2018) stating the First Amendment is a right we all have here in the U.S. even if others may not like what is said is one of the many rights we have that make America great.

I understand Sen. Chris Murphy and his thoughts on internet censorship and wanting to try to stop crazy stories. We can’t stop these stories and we need to not be so gullible. Fact check many news outlets.

At no time has Chris Murphy ever said the press is the enemy of the people.

Caserta states Russia shouts down what is considered inappropriate content.

Yes, and this as we know it is called their state TV.

Unfortunately, the president of our United States thinks the press is the enemy of the people and he says so over and over again.

He does not like the news coverage regarding his actions, tweets and words. He does like Fox News. He promotes this news outlet. Maybe he considers Fox his state TV.

Not sure what Caserta meant by the Democrats control 90-plus percent of the media.

Just watch Fox News, they put down the Democrats often. Better yet, watch CNN, MSNBC, too.

Compare facts and don’t believe the president when he states the press is the enemy of the people.

Nancy MacMurray

Fairfield

To the Editor :

I believe our elected officials should serve as role models for our community. However Tony Hwang has taken a play straight from the Dirty Politics play book. Tony stole logos from two non profits for his own promotional campaign materials. Use of these logos was in clear violation of copyright laws and of the organizations own user guidelines. Instead of taking personal responsibility for his actions, Tony claimed he was removing the logos from his campaign signs, digital marketing and T-shirts because “it has been brought to my attention that some people have objected to the use of logo images on my campaign material.” Not once has he admitted that he violated copyright laws nor has he publicly apologized to the organizations from which he stole the logos.

Right there in his statement, Tony made it clear he wasn’t removing the logos from his materials because he saw anything wrong with committing copyright infringement and putting the 501(c)(3) status of non profits at risk. Rather he was removing the logos because he was exposed to the public. Tony doesn’t care that he violated laws and rules, he only cares that he was caught.

No one is above the law — even Tony Hwang. His constituents deserve and should expect better.

Sarah Keitt

Fairfield

Hwang attempts to look the victim

To the Editor :

Senator Tony Hwang committed copyright infringement by using the logos from two organizations, Hate Has no Home Project and Ben’s Bells, yet he has managed to twist the situation in his statements so that he appears to be the victim. This is a pattern in politics becoming all too familiar.

We are now living in a world where Tony Hwang gets away with Copyright Infringement and Donald Trump in his own words can ‘walk down Fifth Avenue and shoot someone and his supporters wouldn’t care’. But this is about so much more than Tony Hwang and his egregious actions. I am concerned about those among us who are willing to accept the misdeeds of our elected officials simply because they are a member of the same political party.

Hwang needs to be called out for what he did. Those who did so should be applauded, not turned into villains. The real villains here are the elected officials who think the rules don’t apply to them. They act with no moral compass and total disregard for the law and rules that our society has put in place for reasons. Anyone who accepts their actions are also to blame, as it encourages the public’s expectations of those in power to fall beneath even common decency.

Tony Hwang may not take personal responsibility for his wrong doings, but we sure can be holding him to account by not voting for him in November.

Hallie Levine

Fairfield

Hwang is a disappointment

To the Editor :

Tony Hwang is something of a disappointment to me in terms of what it means to be a representative of the people.

I met Tony on the golf course (I can’t remember how many years back), and he was amicable and charismatic. A good start. However, from there it went downhill. Fast. Once he had gained wind that I am a photographer, he asked me on multiple occasions, and I quote, “Hey, can you work for me and take photos of my campaign? I can’t pay you, but you’ll get great press!” Not only did this happen on multiple occasions, but every time he asked me to do so it was in the same fashion, as if he had forgotten that I had turned him down before. Strike one.

Strike two was when I had learned that Tony had voted in favor of allowing guns in state parks. Something that should is sacred to myself as a photographer, and something that should be safe for all is now not guaranteed to be such.

The last strike against Tony, perhaps the most egregious of all the offenses, was when he consciously decided to put the “Hate Has No Home Here” logo on his campaign paraphernalia. I would imagine that anyone who knows anything about CT politics has seen this ridiculous spectacle. It wouldn’t be so bad if he was a reasonable moderate on some issues, but his stance on guns, and the multitude of other ways that he has declined to stand up to the Trump agenda (directly or not) make him, to me, a terrible person to hold office in our state.

Marc Jacobs

Westport

To the Editor :

I am a cannabis doctor in Connecticut. My practice is Holistic Healing located in Fairfield. I wanted to share with you some breaking news that has major ramifications for the medical cannabis community in Connecticut.

Connecticut expanded the number of qualifying conditions by 1/3 this week. Eight new conditions were added to the previously established 22, bringing the total number of qualifying conditions to 30. Interestingly, some significant diseases were added to the list including: fibromyalgia, severe rheumatoid arthritis, intractable headaches, brittle bone disease (osteogenesis imperfecta) and a serious complication of shingles known as post-herpetic neuralgia. These illnesses often have life-long debilitating effects and I have seen patients significantly turn around their quality of life from other significant conditions. For example, one of my patients is a veteran with significant post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms, who dropped out of college because of the severity of symptoms. The patient started on medical cannabis and not only obtained an undergraduate degree, but started law school last year. The patient had no hesitation in describing the success found in medical cannabis that was lacking with traditional pharmaceuticals.

The addition of these diseases is a long time in the making. The last time any new conditions were added was back in 2016. I anticipate that a new group of patients will find tremendous relief in this medicine as so many have since the start of the medical cannabis program in Connecticut. It is very exciting for me to be on the front line of medicine in Connecticut. I have been evaluating patients for this program since it’s start in 2012 and the most overwhelming sentiment from the patients is an extraordinary improvement in their quality of life.

Corey Jaquez MD

Founder Holistic Healing