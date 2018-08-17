Letters to the Editor: Sustain an ability at logical thinking

Family talk about drinking

To the editor:

Helping teens make good choices is as simple as starting a conversation, and back-to-school is an ideal time for parents to talk about avoiding peer pressure to drink underage. Research shows that parents are the greatest influence on teens. Exercising that influence by actively listening and holding their teens accountable for decisions about underage drinking is something that parents should be encouraged to do. Asking open-ended questions gets teens thinking about what they would do when and if they’re offered a drink — and the potential consequences.

Dichello Distributors, Inc. wants to remind parents about the Anheuser-Busch Family Talk About Drinking program, a free parent guide and Facebook community designed to encourage open and honest communication between parents and their children to help prevent underage drinking. Programs like this one, paired with education and effective law enforcement, are essential to reducing underage drinking.

Remember, it’s our collective responsibility to help prevent underage drinking. For more information, please visit Facebook.com/ABFamilyTalk.

Tony Lota

Orange

Sustain an ability at logical thinking

To the editor:

At eighty-seven, 9-3-31, I tend to make mistakes as I hit the keyboard. My fingers do not do the walking along the keyboard as they once did. They get confused, particularly on the narrow keyboard where they tend to move about a key, particularly as the brain activates the fingers of the left hand. For then, there is an instant shift and every word gets tapped the wrong way. And so it happens that my message is indicative of some malfunctioning of the mechanics of the brain as well as of the spelling of a word. But I can easily misspell a word.

I write to help my mind to continue functioning as smoothly as possible as well as to use its abilities to synthesize my thinking. I was a teacher once, and I would hate it tremendously if I were aware that my mind were shutting down. It’s bad enough to realize that all things have an end, but I would eternally regret it if I were to loose what powers of thinking I retain.

For those reasons, I love to engage with letters to the editor, and there’s nothing better than for us who write these missives to find our words, opinions, and sentiments in print. For this, I appreciate the space allotted to letter writers by the Fairfield Citizen .

So a few of my views spill out of mind, as I close with comments on the page: “Views:” The photo of graffiti carved into the bark of trees, like those writ on the side of sheer rock faces in the hills, are desecrations of nature. I, too, was young once. But I do not recall ever doing or even thinking of doing such a thing.

Primary elections are good, but changing the place one votes near an election is not, because any change discomforts people accustomed to the one location we naturally aim for if we are voting at all. My district will suffer the consequences. I do not believe the move from a long established location to another, relatively unknown location is just.

Oh, sure! The gun lobby is David to mental illness, Goliath. It’s obvious that people with guns could outgun people without them.

I’m just trying to sustain an ability at logical thinking. But, at my age, I will admit that I may be wrong. By way of summary. All errors of judgment are mine. All other errors are also mine.

Gerard Coulombe

Fairfield