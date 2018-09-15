Letters to the Editors: Time to recognize danger in politics, Hwang’s bad judgment

Time to recognize danger in politics

To the editor:

The time has come for all of those who follow and try to understand what is going on in American politics to gravitate to an important common ground. We must recognize that those who surround President Trump in the White House are crying out to us.

Registered Republicans make up about a third of the electorate and this is what makes up the majority of President Trump’s publicized 35-38 percent approval rating. The rest is strongly made up of registered Democratic voters, Independents and some Republicans. These disapprove 55-60 percent of the president’s actions and behavior. So there is an unmistakable divide.

There is a correlation with these numbers and a sensitivity to the reality of our human experiment. “Let Trump be Trump” it turns out is not a sustainable mantra.

This divide is reinforced every day by a president’s derogatory comments about the opposition party and any individual who speaks out about his insults or governing capability. It’s reinforced by a president who makes statements that twist the things that have kept us glued together and that are respected around the world.

And now we have three published books and a major insider op-ed that recount daily situations where our president simply cannot settle down and focus on developing competence among his team and agencies so that they can function in a smooth way. So that they can function as would happen in any structured business or institutional organization with complex challenges.

Trump makes declarations based on his prejudices, his business empire, and outlier aides with a disregard for our well-being. In the case of our government, it’s one that requires expertise across the spectrum of human needs and includes our great domestic problems as well as those outside in our world.

It was Walter Cronkite who said “we live on a thin strip of life on a spaceship.” He was referring the zones where we live essentially starting at seal level and ascending at most up 8,000 to 9,000 feet above sea level. On a planet with a radius of about 4,500 miles, that’s 2 miles.

The Trump administration has stifled the science that charts global warming and its consequences, and the president has not been able to attend any minority group gathering and believes all that he has to do for anyone in a low income or opposing political position is to provide jobs and low unemployment and then say “come and kiss my butt.”

The president does not feel nor is he capable of empathizing with what makes up our fabric — our framework of laws and protocols, and that we are all created equal and have different needs. He cannot say this. He cannot say we seek to work to make peoples’ lives better or that every American should have access to health care. He cannot say that we should improve the Affordable Care Act instead of tanking it. He has misaligned the goals and complex mechanisms that are required to manage this 20 percent of our economy.

Instead he manages based on worn-out GOP campaign slogans with a disregard for the sick people who don’t get care. President Trump ignores our centuries-old American leadership position that brings order to our world. The reason why he does this is because he does not know the history nor grasp the depth of these and almost every complex issue before us. He does not have management-building skills, cannot choose talent and nurture it, nor does he have the needed repertoire in thinking, judgement and language to be president. He smacks down proven leaders and ousts them when he can’t digest their arguments.

It’s time to recognize that those who surround President Trump in the White House are crying out to us and it is not a conspiracy.

Ken Camarro

Fairfield

Hwang’s bad judgment

To the editor:

Tony Hwang clearly doesn’t think the rules apply to him.

I was appalled when I saw Hwang was using the the copyrighted logo and slogan from the Hate Has No Home Here project on his lawn signs in front of Republican headquarters on Sanford Street. And further outraged when I learned he was using the HHNHH logo and that of another nonprofit, Ben’s Bells, on his campaign materials, including his digital ads and his T-shirts.

Hwang’s use of these logos, in violation of the copyright holders’ usage guidelines, was an intentional act and is an example of poor judgment and unethical behavior.

More than a week lapsed between the time Hwang was notified by HHNHH about his improper use of their logo and Hwang taking any action to remove the signs. It was only after he was exposed on social media and in the press that he took action.

Hwang’s response to being called out was as egregious as misusing the intellectual property in the first place. Rather than taking any personal responsibility for his conduct, Hwang stated: “It has been brought to my attention that some people have objected to the use of logo images on my campaign materials.”

Who is he kidding? The use of those logos on his campaign materials was in direct contravention of the usage guidelines clearly spelled out by the organizations’ websites.

Hwang should admit to his wrongdoing instead of falsely claiming he was “wronged” because he was called out for his bad acts. This incident is part Tony’s pattern of bad judgment and ethical lapses made in the name of self-promotion. Come November, it’s time to vote him out.

Lisa B Winjum

Fairfield

The Views photo

perfect letters intro

The “Views” photo, “Prickly cactus await unwitting fingers,” by Genevieve Reilly, is the perfect entry to Letters to the Editor.

Compliments go to contributors to the page for the large number of letters in this issue.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, subject of two of the letters, is not the villain that he’s made out to be. He may have walked through parts of Connecticut, but the curve in his legs, below the knee, demonstrates the agility of a sprinter on the one hand, and, on the other, an ability to engage any who will listen because of a willingness to share constructive views.

As to the matter of silencing the opposition, it would have been far better had (there been) internal efforts to silence Hitler, Tojo or Stalin in order to prevent the slaughter of innocents. Instead, World War II was declared over Pearl Harbor.

Further, state Sen. Tony Hwang is the subject of four letters. None of the writers like Hwang for this or that. Hwang employs “dirty tricks,” Hwang “is a disappointment,” Hwang’s into “dirty politics.” “Ditto” says another. One of the writers on Hwang recounts his experience taking photos of Hwang. The photographer states that he was a sort of unpaid employee.

I do recall an instant, at a local church, as a reporter for a companion newspaper, when I observed a photographer accompanying Hwang who was taking professional shots of Hwang in his seat. Even then, Hwang’s face was animated, with that broad, toothy smile. I recall, too, at public events seeing candidate Hwang approaching in the distance, that distinctive smile on his face — this time, for the yellow duck race downstream. A remarkable, instant, postage stamp of a man.

All in all, a great page.

Gerard Coulombe

Fairfield

Vote McCabe for positive change

To the editor:

It’s so easy for me to be a one (or two) issue voter. I typically just focus on the things that are most important to me personally. But the problems we have in Connecticut these days are so complicated that I’ve decided to take a different approach this year.

On Nov. 6, I plan to vote for the person — not just the issues — and the person I am going to vote for is Michelle Lapine McCabe, who is running for the state Senate in the 28th District, which includes Fairfield, Newtown, Easton, and parts of Weston and Westport.

I’m going to do that because she is the kind of person I want representing me in Hartford — someone I feel I can trust to put in the hard work and then vote her conscience and her heart. Michelle is honest, intelligent, caring, hardworking and aware of just how serious and complex our current problems are. I doubt she will disappoint me.

Our current state senator, Tony Hwang, just doesn’t fit that mold at all. When it comes to facing the issues squarely and working hard to find creative solutions to those problems (rather than just referring them to another impotent committee for review), Tony leaves a lot to be desired.

For my money, McCabe will prove a much better bet for positive change in November than casting another vote for the ineffective Hwang.

Sue Olsen