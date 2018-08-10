Letters to the editor

Fairfield is different than other towns

To the Editor:

The advantage of living in the town of Fairfield is knowing that Fairfield is very much unlike other Southern Fairfield County communities. Our virtue is that while we are neighbors to Bridgeport and next door to Westport, the differences between our two neighbors north and south of us is the difference of unity in diversity.

Simply put. It all has to do with the cost of living, the price of a home, basically. Fairfield is still a place where an up and coming family with a stable income sufficient to seek accommodations in a community they can afford is still possible.

We came to Fairfield fifty years ago because we found a home we could afford using the pension money that we had accrued in New York State.

What was possible then, is still possible now in Fairfield but seemingly nowhere else in more insular communities in the country where the cost of a home and the types of homes available are mostly cost prohibitive for your average family, although the description of an average family for this part of the county is mostly upscale and is demonstrable every weekend in the homes-for-sale ads in the local papers. For example, any teacher from out of state offered a job to teach in Fairfield has to consider the cost of living, primarily that of renting or buying.

We looked all over the county for a home when we took a job in Darien.

We were fortunate that we had the help of a close friend. We were able to find a home here after having looked far and near for a place to call home.

Fifty years later, we are fortunate that our children and grandchildren who grew up here were all together again last night celebrating our good fortune.

Fairfield is a wonderful town. Of course, there are problems, but none is insurmountable and the people are for the most part friendly, but due to the times and differences in age and interests, the neighborhood is less sociable, but nonetheless amicable. There are no more block parties, and there are no more occasional social interchanges. Still there is a a wave of the hand, now and then, or “Hello.”

“Times are a changin’ ...”

Gerard Coulombe

Fairfield

Reilly should be commended for article

To the Editor:

Fairfield Garden Club, member of the Garden Club of America, thanks you for the wonderful coverage (in three Hearst publications) of our 2018 visit to assess the conditions of the American chestnut trees gifted and planted on town open space in eight locations.

While the project was ambitious from its start in 2012, subsequently we have planted 25 additional trees, not 320 as written. Genevieve Reilly should be commended on her article as well as her descriptive photography.

Ellen Gould

Fairfield

Stop 3-D plastic guns from being made

Dear Mr. President:

We implore you to immediately stop Attorney General Jeff Sessions, U.S. Department of Justice, Secretary Pompeo, and the U.S. State Department from authorizing Defense Distributed to release downloadable files for 3-D guns. These files would allow anyone around the globe to make do-it-yourself, untraceable 3-D guns by circumventing any existing state and federal gun regulations, resulting in serious public safety and national security concerns.

Unless you stop the U.S. State Department from authorizing this special exemption for Defense Distributed, you are enabling terrorists, criminals, domestic abusers, and other prohibited firearm purchasers to use the downloadable gun technology. They would be able to print plastic guns that are undetectable by metal detectors at the White House and other government buildings, airports, office buildings and schools.

Earlier this year, the government filed a motion to dismiss Defense Distributed’s lawsuit, citing serious national security concerns from global access to the computer-aided design (CAD) files. Then last month, the Department of Justice settled the lawsuit, agreed to allow the public release of Defense Distributed 3-D firearm printing tutorials and made an egregious decision to use our tax dollars to pay nearly $40,000 for the plaintiff’s legal fees.

Please keep all Americans safe by helping to stop the U.S. State Department from establishing a permanent regulatory change that would provide unlimited online access to 3D gun printing design.

Thank you for your immediate attention to this urgent matter involving our national security.

Sincerely,

A New Routine for America, Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Arizonans for Gun Safety, Ceasefire Pennsylvania, Connecticut Against Gun Violence, Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence, Faith Community of St. Sabina, Florida Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, Franciscan Action Network, Franciscan Sisters of the Poor, G-PAC Illinois, Georgia Alliance for Social Justice, Georgia Student Alliance for Social Justice, Georgians for Gun Safety, Gun Violence Prevention Action Committee Illinois, Gun Violence Prevention Center of Utah, GunControlToday, Healing 4 Our families & Our Nation, Herndon-Reston Coalition To End Gun Violence, Illinois Council Against Handgun Violence, Jr Newtown Action Alliance, League of Women Voters of Florida, Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence, Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, Michigan Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, MomsRising, National Council of Jewish Women, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, Newtown Action Alliance, NoRA, North Carolinians Against Gun Violence, Ohio Coalition Against Gun Violence, One Pulse for America, Physicians for the Prevention of Gun Violence, Pride Fund to End Gun Violence, Protest Easy Guns, Psychiatrists for Gun Violence Prevention, Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association, San Diego for Gun Violence Prevention, Sandy Hook Promise and 14 other groups.

Send a message: Candidates must support state values

To the Editor:

The Aug. 14 primary election is the first step in gearing up for November. One party talks about inclusiveness, opportunities and fairness. The other is divisive and intolerant. One party succeeded, through appropriate taxation, in getting the Connecticut budget back on track after billions were spent during in the Rowland/Rell administrations. The other party promises to eliminate taxes when we are still at the beginning of recovery. In eight years, one party has created more jobs than in the previous administration’s 16-year run and recovered 81 percent of the jobs lost in the 2008-2010 recession.

One party wants better pay and family care to raise up all Connecticut residents. The other doesn’t support fair wages and all unions. Healthcare is at risk and the other party says “you are on your own.” Whichever party is yours, if you want Connecticut to continue to be a friendly and safe place to raise your family and attract new ones, this is the time to register, and start voting for candidates that serve the people.

Cast your vote for candidates who care about everyone, not the ones who make empty promises and just help their one percent friends. Until noon, August 13, non-voters can register and unaffiliated voters can pick a party. Your time is now. Let’s keep Connecticut’s core values intact!

Leanne Harpin

Fairfield

