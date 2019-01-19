Letters to the editor: A reflection on recent stories; ‘Wall’ means border security

A reflection on recent stories

To the editor:

Whether one is a scan reader or an in-depth one, it matters some to the outcome of one’s reading, whatever the story. I’m usually a careful reader of pieces that matter. Often, the headline is key; other times, it’s the nature of story, and by that, I mean the degree to which I find that the story might prove interesting. It may depend on a headline, it may not.

The reason is that some headlines fail to reveal the matter of the story. The subject in context matters most to me. Sometimes, I must dig to know it; often it’s knowing that a story has to have meat to it, something for me to wrap my brains around for a tussle of a kind, something akin to a hunch, should I bother with this story or not moment.

I recall two instances in today’s issue that had me reflect some.

The Q&A by Humberto J. Rocha features Kenya McVey. issue, 1-11-19 — easy to find in the “Fairfield Citizen” because it’s a regular but unusual front-page feature that works for a weekly.

What’s not to like about the McVey story. Good for her, great for the school, excellent for the sport and the students that Ms. McVey will coach with her experience. It’s also wonderful and necessary for capable teachers to also share their talents, including sports with students.

On the other hand, given that school sports are given so much space in the Sports pages where games are detailed and athletes are praised and championed, so little space is given to champions in academic. Maybe, it’s just my problem.

On the other hand, the “Julian lawsuit concerns,” lead headline is something that I could just skip, but upon rereading the story, I realize that something is amiss, and I, for one, do not understand the whole story because I’m only reading what I read and feel that I can only understand half the story and not the whole of it. Tell me if I’m wrong about this, and, probably why I should care.

Having played the role of arbiter in private sessions, I can understand why pertinent public boards with oversight might not be pleased with the decision. Open adjudication in my view is proper in the public theatre. The private involves uncertain machinations that are likely to arouse suspicion, and, therefore, something is amiss. challenge. It’s a story that aroused my suspicions that, probably, something is amiss.

Gerard Coulombe

Fairfield

‘Wall’ means border security

To the editor:

Exactly how many women have to be raped in our little town of Fairfield by an illegal immigrant, crossing our southern land border with Mexico, for Chris Murphy to get serious about border security. I say one rape should be too many.

For the edification of Murphy, who now makes Washington D.C. his family’s home, the one too many rapes took place here on Sept. 1, 2014. The rapist, albeit alleged as he is under our American system of justice, was only just apprehended in December 2018. And he was apprehended back in Mexico. So who knows where the creep has been for the last four years or what he has been doing.

The “wall” means border security and everything that goes with it. It is not just about the structures. Is Trump playing politics with the “wall” issue? Sure, but so is Chris Murphy.

Jim Brown

Fairfield