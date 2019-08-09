Letters to the editor: Fairfield needs a strong leader; and more

To the editor :

While I’ve never felt compelled to write the Fairfield Citizen before, this news has my head spinning.

Who was the judge who permitted alleged ex-wife killer, James Taylor, out on bail? Would this have occurred if he were a cop killer? If he were a minority or poor? Was he in possession of a firearm again? What will it take to keep guns out of the wrong hands?

This should never have been allowed to happen. Shame on our justice system!

The only person who deserves to be punished at this point is the judge who put him back on the street.

Don Stuart Fairfield Fairfield needs a strong leader

The accusations and investigation into Scott Bartlett, the town’s superintendent of public works, of accepting bribes and favors to allow Julian Construction to dump contaminated materials on a public works site, are chilling and an affront to the Fairfield community.

This issue is a sad episode in our town’s history and despite having knowledge of incident for two years, First Selectman Tetreau did nothing to address it or to mitigate it. He merely just stood by and took no action. Leading from behind is unacceptable and an issue as serious such as this requires leadership and a commitment to the truth.

Despite numerous complaints from the neighbors on the issue of the contaminated materials piling up at the public works site and the RTM filing a formal complaint for a criminal investigation back in 2017, First Selectman Tetreau took no action nor heeded our concerns. It wasn’t until State Representative Brenda Kupchick demanded Mr. Bartlett be put on leave this week did Mr. Tetreau do just that and finally publicly address the investigation.

We are grateful for our police and State Attorney’s Office for being diligent and thorough in their investigation and we look forward to the judicial process taking its course. We are also grateful to the neighbors who stayed on top of the issue and demanded that their local representatives and First Selectman take action.

James Millington

Republican Town Committee chairman

Combined, the universities can do more for Fairfield

The photo of Thomas Henry, editor of the Fairfield Citizen , accompanying his Op-Ed, reminds me of myself when I was his age, years ago, looking healthy and wise; his due.

Verily, our local colleges are thriving. Both, Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University are, by all accounts, doing far better than most, and they are commended for it.

Also, as our colleges grow, so our town grows, in many respects, businesses, certainly, must be pleased by the growth of our two institutions of learning. The economy grows along with the two of them.

The downtown bookstore is unique in this respect as the fountainhead of academia on “Main Street,” because one can peruse the many kinds of books and magazines shelved there along with the merchandise that is unique “Fairfield University.”

We hear that soon Sacred Heart will plant its flagship banner over the old theater marquee in town. Altogether, the cultural assets of Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University enrich our town, and we champion their growth.

I hope that all of the people of Fairfield are offered even more opportunities than now exist as benefits from these educational and cultural assets and their combined professional staffs, and that the universities will continue to find more ways than those that currently exist to energize the intellect and skills of our citizens. At least that of those of us who now participate and, in the future, to include those people who are unaware of the opportunities that exist for them while having these institutions in our midst.

The Bigelow Senior Center can do more to bring even more experiential and educational studies to not only to the senior community but also to the whole community.

I know. Our universities already do much for our community, Fairfield. I wish, however for them to do, even more, considering what I believe the town does for our universities.

G. Coulombe

Fairfield

In depth audit of existing hauling contracts

Dear Mike,

FairPLAN applauds your efforts and clear stance concerning investigation into a possible illegal relationship between Julian Development and town staff. We appreciate the closing line of your statement about this topic, “I want to make it clear to anyone doing business with the Town that this conduct will not be tolerated.”

We also laud other town leaders who have also denounced this alleged behavior and are championing transparency. As a community group, we believe a town runs best when town employees operate in an above reproach manner and a message must be sent that integrity is a mandate, not an option.

The Julian controversy involves just one of a number of companies that do hauling/trash business of various kinds with the town. We are concerned about perception and confidence in the relationships town staff and hauling/trash vendors may have.

We suggest and request that the town do an in-depth audit of all existing town contracts with haulers/trash vendors to provide assurance that there are no instances of illegal relationships between tTown staff and those vendors. We realize that this would be a large undertaking but feel that the effort is well worth it to ensure taxpayer dollars are being used as expected.

Fairfielders Protecting Land and Neighborhoods

In response to ‘Town Should be Ashamed’

As a longtime reader of the Fairfield Citizen, I somehow missed the news — and so am indebted to Brian Lobotsky for his letter to the editor: “Town Should Be Ashamed.”

Nowhere did I see the headlines “Sale of the Community Theater means the Loss of Iconic Fairfield Businesses.” The idea that we will lose the Old Post Tavern, Park Lane Opticians and Barber Serville means more loss of our town’s character.

Why indeed cannot Sacred Heart stick to the existing footprint of the theater during renovations and leave its neighbors alone? Possibly because this is a school territorial rivalry?

Marie Hayes

Fairfield

Old Post Tavern is not closing

My husband and I have been residents of Fairfield for just over 15 years. We fell in love with Fairfield and especially loved the charm of downtown.

In 2010, we were fortunate enough to become business owners in the heart of town, right next to the community theater. We proudly opened the doors to Old Post Tavern in May of 2010.

Most people who are not tenants of the building are not aware of the many issues with maintaining a historic landmark. The pipes are old, the plumbing is old, the electrical is old, and the heating system is old. The corner stone of Fairfield is crumbling on the inside and is in major need of love and attention. I have seen the inside of the theater recently and I lack the words to describe the present condition. It is hard to believe that anyone would allow this to happen to a landmark in town.

Change can often be scary, but Old Post Tavern is looking forward to new ownership of the building. I have done my research. If you stop into any Kleban-owned property and ask them about their landlord — we have heard nothing but positive feedback from their tenants and I can see with my own eyes the pride that they take in all of their properties.

I have sat quiet and read so many posts with misinformation. Old Post Tavern is not closing; in fact, we are looking to expand into what is now unoccupied space in the building!

We know there will be some bumps during construction, but we are remaining positive and keeping our doors of communication open with the Kleban group. From my understanding, there have been offers and accommodations made by the Klebans to the current tenants without long term leases, or no leases at all.

There are so many rumors out there, consider your source before you believe what you hear or read.

Lisa Tennaro