To the editor:

I love letters to the editor, the place in a newspaper where a reader can have his say. More readers ought to take advantage of this opportunity to unburden themselves of pent-up emotions over an article or simply have their say about anything they’ve read that irks them.

The risk is a small chance of a comment on your letter. No matter. It’s your pleasure and duty to write a letter of your own. Some folks write letters endorsing a candidate. Why not a letter about your favorite charity. A page full of these might prove interesting.

Having read the letters for the current week, my concerns are twofold. First, there is Jim Brown’s letter. It may rile him no end to learn that I’m a teacher, and yes, I collect a pension. By the way, 50 years ago, I bought a house here in Fairfield, and I’ve never missed on my taxes, either — well, maybe I did. But thanks to my wages as a school administrator, here in Connecticut, along with my wife’s long and hard work as a nurse, we raised four children, the oldest is 62.

In addition to my state teacher pension, I get a small Social Security check for work — darn if I recall where and what. The other part of this equation is proffered, debated, accepted.

Mr. Brown is right going forward. I, too, expect the two sides will be sitting at the table in the not too distant future, but recall who got the state into arrears. Was it the legislators? The governors? Democrats? Republicans? Was it you, Mr. Brown? I just dislike this pounding of teachers for their contracted wages, and I dislike the uppityness of resentment.

Post-election resounds with post-election blues. Well, maybe not. I read all of Matt Boland’s letter. As you have probably learned, Mr. Boland, you are too late with your alerts with post-election faulting at voting stations.

Mind, I’m with you. Neither my wife’s nor my name were on the voter lists. And we were rejected In Fairfield at our very own voting station. After near 50 years of voting, our names were not on the list. The matter was resolved in our favor.

The students bused to vote were legitimate. It’s complicated. There’s nothing in Connecticut. Not now. Be ready for next year, but do not worry.

Gerard Coulombe

Fairfield

Golf clubhouse renovation too expensive

To the editor:

Are they kidding? $8 million to renovate the building at the Smith Richardson golf course? I wonder who is making a lot of money off this deal.

No wonder our taxes continue to escalate while our property values decrease. I am not against improving the building on the golf course, but wasn’t the Taj Mahal already built in India and New Jersey?

Seems to me anything more than a $2 million renovation is outlandish. Increase the golf fees instead of property taxes. I will bet if the golf fees were to be increased, the renovation would be a lot less than $8 million. This state is in dire financial straits, let’s not put Fairfield in the same position by overspending on every renovation this town does.

Sal Busciolano

Fairfield