Letters to the editor: Stories that matter; Freedom to choose plastic bags

Super Bowl: Drink responsibly

To the editor:

The big game is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to gather around the TV and crack open a cold one with your friends and family. Whatever the outcome of the game, everyone wins when you drink responsibly and make safe rides a part of your playbook.

That’s why we’re cheering for you to be the real MVP Super Bowl Sunday by helping to keep our roads and communities safe.

Over the past 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in the U.S. to promote alcohol responsibility and reduce drunk driving. You can use a ride-share service, designated driver, or public transportation, but whatever you do, make sure you plan ahead for safe rides.

No matter which team you’re rooting for, we should all agree on the fact that drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. This Super Bowl Sunday — and every day — enjoy responsibly.

Tony Lota

Dichello Distributors, Inc.

Orange

Stories that matter

Under the red subject headline in today’s (1-18-19) “Sports’ section, “speedskating,” I found the former Warde High School speed skating winner Kristen Santos’ story to be a delightful account of the work of a champion.

For a headline, I would prefer “Former claims of abuse by Jesuit priests and brothers now hit Fairfield Prep.” With the emphasis on “former,” the paper could help disabuse repetitive allegations of false, ongoing abuse that a reading of the article might generate.

On another matter, I second the First Selectman’s praise, not only of the police Department leadership, but, also, of the rank and file.

“Community interaction” is everything from those personnel who serve the town, no less, the police. I would appreciate an official upholding of this principal, were it mentioned and not just assumed in principle.

While our little town is not a city, in some other parts, cities, usually, are more “undesirable” than towns, unless the latter are out West.

Exactly as I feared, someone here would actually voice the view that not only is a wall warranted along the southern border, but one is necessary along the northern, coast to coast along the miles separating us from Canada, and Canada from Alaska. First it was Indians, now it’s Latin Americans.

I don’t know, how many rapes there have been in Fairfield this past year, you know, by illegal aliens who actually come up from Mexico, having targeted Fairfield for their miscreant deeds.

The letter writer argues without qualification that one rape is one rape too many. While I do not know who raped whom in town, no point of a rapist’s origin is given. High school rapists in communities loom overly large or small by anyone’s calculations. But what does rape have to do with borders except that rape is an act, absent consent.

Gerard Coulombe

Fairfield

Freedom to pick plastic bags

The Fairfield Representative Town Meeting is considering enacting a townwide ban on “single use” plastic shopping bags. I sincerely hope they decide they would rather come down on the side of freedom.

A survey of local businesses conducted by the RTM received 105 responses and 64 of those responding supported the ban, and I am sure there are businesses who do not support plastic bags that did not take the time to respond. I have no issue with any business owner who thinks plastic bags are in issue exercising their freedom to choose any alternative they prefer.

Likewise, I am certain based on the number of people I see in the grocery store bringing their own bags that a good number of my fellow Fairfielders find plastic bags problematic. I have no problem with them or their opinion of plastic bags. They have obviously exercised their freedom to chose an alternative.

The argument in favor of the ban is that it will keep plastic bags our of the garbage stream. This is not quite true. It may reduce them to some degree, but it cannot eliminate them.

Many people, myself included, use these bags for secondary purposes such as lining a wastepaper basket or picking up after the dog. Ban the plastic bags from stores and wastepaper baskets will still need lining and dogs will still need walking. The ban simply means that I and many others will have to get our bags elsewhere (you can buy a case of them online for less than $0.02/bag). And just like the ones we saved from the grocery store, they will wind up in the garbage in the end.

But far more important than the environmental argument is the fundamental issue of freedom. When the town government enacts a ban like this, they are doing so by force. It is not a matter of voluntary compliance. If a business refuses to comply, there will be fines. If they refuse to pay, eventually people with guns will probably show up at their door.

Neither the business owners nor shoppers who dislike “single use” plastic bags nor the Representative Town Meeting should be allowed the deny the rest of us the freedom to choose by imposing their preference by force.

Stephen Macklin

Fairfield