Support of young people who write letters to the editor

To the editor:

As everyone in the area pretty much subscribes to a local newspaper, there is every reason to believe that, whatever story of note appears in one is likely to appear in another.

This, I gather from a small number, two of the papers, one from the city next door and one from here, my home town.

What story most frequently appears in the second is likely to appear in the other. It works both ways, or it doesn’t.

At first, I used to be annoyed by the practice. Well, not anymore. I gave up some time ago. I could recite the names of the writers, but why bother? Not their fault.

I simply hope that writers get twice the money, as they are given twice the credit for their story.

I value as refreshing in a newspaper, “Letters to the editor.”

While it is true that Allegra Early addressed her letter first to the individuals mentioned, she finally decided to forward her letter to this newspaper. Good for her.

English teachers ought to assign monthly “to the editor” writing. Why learn to write if one never sees the work in print? It’s the perfect teacher who returns an essay, in a timely fashion, say the next day.

I fully support young people who write letters “To the editor,” for, letter writing is good practice, starting at an early age. Teachers ought to encourage letter writing. Why don’t they?

Not only would letter writing provide students a venue to have their views acknowledged, but it would also give students feedback concerning their views.

G. Coulombe

Fairfield

More holes in Ned’s highway tolling proposal than a piece of cheap Swiss cheese

To the editor:

It is quite possible that Ned Lamont did not know he was lying while he campaigned for governor promising “truck only” tolls on Connecticut’s major highways. He, and his team, were probably as clueless on the issue of tolling then as they are today.

Take for example Ned’s “new and improved” promise that all who use CT major highways will pay tolls, but only CT resident drivers will get a break on the rate. It just does not work that way.

Other states and transportation authorities, with actual experience collecting tolls in our region of the country, grant a break, at certain times and/or locations, to anyone who participates in the EZ-pass system regardless of which state or authority issues the pass. They have done the analysis on the issue, and Ned could have learned from them before running off half-cocked.

I have had an EZ-pass, issued by the MTA at no direct cost to me or the state of CT, since the early 1990s. Under Ned’s half-baked proposal, I would have to get a new and different one issued, and paid for, by the state of CT. Alternatively, the state would have to send me a bill every time it clicked my license plate under a gantry. Neither is a cost-effective solution.

There are more holes in Ned’s highway tolling proposal than a piece of cheap Swiss cheese. I have only scratched the surface with this one.

Jim Brown

Fairfield

Have a safe St. Patrick’s Day

To the editor:

This St. Patrick’s Day, you don’t have to be Irish to don green and hit the streets to celebrate. But don’t depend on luck to end the night safely. Planning ahead should be part of your celebration, from the parade to the pub. On March 17 and every day, it’s important to enjoy responsibly.

Even the luckiest four-leaf clover can’t prevent the negative effects of harmful drinking, but these two guidelines can:

1. Plan ahead for safe rides.

2. Hydrate between beers.

Responsible drinking has long been a priority for Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners, including Dichello Distributors. Over the past 37 years, together we have invested more than $1 billion in national advertising campaigns and community-based programs to promote alcohol responsibility, and prevent drunk driving and other harmful drinking behaviors.

This St. Patrick’s Day, we’re asking you to join us. Those who plan ahead and enjoy responsibly will have luck on their side.

Tony Lota

Dichello Distributors, Inc.