Letters to the editor: Where are our Republican Representatives? and more

A ‘thank you’ to Fairfield reporter

Thank you to Rachel Scharf for her recent article “Fairfield Parties Gear Up for July 16 Nominating Meetings.”

I appreciated having my name mentioned, as well as my background of public service in Trumbull. I recently moved back to Fairfield with my wife Suzanne, and we are excited to be back in our hometown where we both grew up as kids.

We are anxious to give back to the community we have loved since our youth. Suzanne’s father was Bill Cox, a former state representative candidate and the former chairman of the Board of Taxation, so we grew up with an instilled nature of commitment to public service.

In 2004, I won a special election to serve on the Trumbull Board of Finance. I am familiar with the roles and responsibilities of the position and I was humbled to receive the Fairfield Republican Town Committee endorsement to run for Board of Finance this November. I bring to the table not only my previous experience serving on a Board of Finance, but also my professional business expertise earned from my position as vice president of business development for ICON International, an Omnicon Company.

I also formerly served as the chairman of the Trumbull Republican Committee, the Trumbull Police Commission, and was a member of the Trumbull Town Council. Suzanne and I have two grown sons and I enjoyed coaching little league and lacrosse when they were younger.

As excited as I am to run for the Board of Finance, I am equally excited to be supporting Brenda Kupchick for First Selectman and Tom Flynn as Selectman. The Kupchick Flynn ticket has a positive vision for Fairfield. Having known Brenda for many years I am impressed with her knowledge, dedication and effort as the State Representative for the 132nd district.

Coupled with Tom’s financial expertise, as a team focused on Fairfield, there will be a new positive approach to fiscal responsibility, logical and prudent planning, appropriate zoning, and smart education spending when Brenda and Tom are elected in November. It’s an honor to serve on this ticket. I will be out in town campaigning and look forward to meeting you all as I humbly ask for your vote in November.

Jack Testani

Republican candidate for Board of Finance

Where are our Republican Representatives?

To the editor :

Yesterday I can across a news story regarding a student at West Haven High School trying to create a Turning Point USA club at his school and the school not allowing him to.

I was unfamiliar with Turning Point USA so I did a little research and they seem to have a very cozy relationship with a number of high profile white supremacists and their members and leadership have been caught making racist, sexist, transphobic and anti-semetic comments over and over again.

Their then-Communications Director Candace Owens said at a Turning Point USA event, “If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, OK, fine. ... I have no problems with nationalism.”

The Connecticut Republican party tweeted their support for this teenager trying to create a white supremacist-light club at his school and attacked the teachers who didn’t want such a club in a high school.

Do Fairfield’s Republicans agree with their party leadership? We don’t know because they have said nothing about. Would they still say nothing if a Fairfield student tried to create a Turning Point club at one of the town’s high schools?

In this day and age where it seems racism and xenophobia have gone mainstream, we cannot accept this radio silence from our elected leaders.

As Eli Wiesel once said, “Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant. Wherever men and women are persecuted because of their race, religion, or political views, that place must — at that moment — become the center of the universe.”

Leanne Harpin

Fairfield

Staying safe on Labor Day

To the editor :

This Labor Day, hardworking men and women across the country will take a well-earned break to gather with family and friends and enjoy the final days of summer 2019. From BBQs to ball games, Americans are looking forward to the long weekend for an opportunity to unwind and soak up the last bit of summer sun.

If you plan to grab a cold one to toast the hard workers in your life, make sure to celebrate responsibly by hydrating between beers and planning for safe rides. Whether you designate a driver, call a rideshare service, or take public transportation to and from your festivities, making it a priority to drink responsibly will ensure your Labor Day weekend ends on the right note.

For more than thirty years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested over $1 billion in responsible drinking initiatives and community-based programs to prevent underage drinking and impaired driving. As your local beer distributor, Dichello Distributors Inc. is working alongside Anheuser-Busch to ensure that safety is the number one priority for this Labor Day.

But we need your help. Before you kick back, relax and raise a glass to the last weekend of summer, remember that drunk driving is 100% preventable, and together we can keep our community safe.

Wishing you a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend!

Tony Lota

Dichello Distributors, Inc.

Orange

Were an ICE Raid held here in Fairfield: Are there citizens they could haul away?

To the editor:

The recent ICE raids in Mississippi were despicable, in my opinion.

ICE teams took individuals, some parents from their work, and hauled them to jails. Many of these workers, men and women have children. The children were at school when their parents were taken into custody. The crime the parents are accused of is that they entered the country illegally, at some point, whenever.

The element of surprise was involved in this raid that was planned by some officials at ICE.

The raid was conducted without consideration of the possibility that some of these hundreds of adults, men and women would have children. No consideration was given to the timing other than the element of surprise. ICE officials in their planning failed to note that the date, time, and execution that there might be children involved. This last statement is generous, in my opinion, because there might have been parents among the ICE TEAM and their leaders.

And so, the children — some of the children were at home, perhaps at work even, depending on their age, or at school, which many were.

Ice can argue “the element of surprise.” Or, they can argue “How could they know that school has started on the day of the raid.”

However ICE rates its raid, picking up these illegal immigrants while they were at work, the raid’s planning and execution was a blunder. Furthermore, the fact that none of the employers are to be held accountable as hirers of illegal aliens is truly sad.

Under President Trump, agents of ICE are turned into agents of fear. So, both the manner in which these workers were arrested and detained and the decision to carry out the raid in the way it was is shamefully un-American, in my view.

Gerard Coulombe

Fairfield