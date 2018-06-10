Liberals pump hundreds of millions into Maine races

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — National Democratic and liberal groups are pumping hundreds of millions of dollars into Maine ahead of 2018 races.

The groups want to help Democrats regain ground and influence political redistricting in the traditionally independent leaning state. State voters on Tuesday will pick which Democrats and Republicans face off in the race for governor, Legislature and the Second Congressional District.

Republican Gov. Paul LePage is term-limited from running again, while Democrats have 74 seats in the 151-seat House and 17 seats in the 35-seat Senate.

Maine's Democratic Party on Wednesday reported a $104,000 contribution from a national group working to elect down-ballot Democrats.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Adam Cote last week blasted $192,500 in attack ads partly funded by an out-of-state group that has endorsed his primary opponent Attorney General Janet Mills.