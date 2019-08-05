Lightning sparks more than a dozen Nevada wildfires

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Lightning sparked more than a dozen wildfires in northeast Nevada over the weekend and forecasters are warning more are likely as thunderstorms move back into the region later this week.

Three of the fires each have burned more than 4 square miles (10 sq. kilometers) of mostly remote rangeland, including the Goose Fire near the Nevada-Idaho line about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Jackpot.

Another fire in the Ruby Mountains about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Elko forced the closure of a highway and evacuation Sunday night.

But there were no evacuations in place on Monday.

No injuries have been reported or structures damaged.

The National Weather Service says thunderstorms expected to return to the area Wednesday and Thursday will not carry a lot of moisture so new fire starts are a real risk in windy conditions.