Lightning strike causes fire at arts camp

WHEATLEY HEIGHTS, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials on Long Island say lightning caused a fire that destroyed three buildings at a summer camp.

Newsday reports firefighters responded to Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts in Wheatley Heights around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say crews contained the blaze within 45 minutes.

A firefighter and an employee sustained minor injuries in the blaze.

Camp officials say the fire destroyed an art facility and two other buildings.

According to officials, the camp closed for the summer last week.

