Lime offering refunds to bike-share users in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The bike-sharing company that is in the process of leaving Hartford says it will refund customers who paid for unused rides.

Lime said in an email to customers this week that it had begun the process of ending the bike-share program in Hartford. The Hartford Courant reports the program launched last summer with more than 25,000 rides in Hartford in the first 100 days.

The company says it is shifting its focus to its growing electric scooter business. Lime says customers who wish to receive refunds can email them, and refunds may take seven to 10 days to process.

Democratic Mayor Luke Bronin and city council members have previously said the partnership was always meant to be a test run.

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com