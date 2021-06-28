SFPD commander named first LGBTQ police chief of Lincoln, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A high-ranking California police official was nominated Monday to serve as the next police chief in Lincoln, Nebraska, making her the city's first female chief and the first who is openly gay.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said she has selected Teresa Ewins, a 55-year-old commander with the San Francisco Police Department. Ewins was one of four finalists who was chosen from a field of 31 applicants. If the Lincoln City Council approves her as expected, Ewins would assume the role on Aug. 31.