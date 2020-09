Little Rock teachers won't show up for in-person classes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock teachers won't show up for in-person classes due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus in schools, the head of the local teachers union said Sunday.

The Little Rock Education Association said its members are willing to teach classes virtually, but accused district administrators of not doing enough to prevent the virus' spread in their schools.

“At this juncture, LREA members believe that our schools are not safe for in-person instruction and that the risk to our students, our staff members and our community is too great," the association said in a news release. The union said the move was not a strike or a work stoppage.

It was not clear how many teachers planned to not show up for classes, but the head of the district said they were taking additional steps to ensure schools remain open for in-person classes.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to avoid interruptions in the learning environment,” Poore wrote in a letter to parents posted on the district's Facebook page.

Arkansas is requiring its public schools to offer in-person classes five days a week, but has said they can also offer virtual instruction or a hybrid of the two as options. The state on Thursday reported 742 active cases in its public schools.

Arkansas ranks seventh in the country for new cases per capita, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The state on Sunday reported 23 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing its total fatalities since the pandemic began to 1,308.

The state's confirmed cases on Sunday rose by 475 to 78,735. The state also reported 12 new probable cases.

The Little Rock School District has been under state control since 2015 because of low test scores at several schools. The state Board of Education last year stripped the union of its collective bargaining power. Little Rock teachers in November went on strike for one day over that decision and the state's control of the district.

