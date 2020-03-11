Loaded handgun taken from Nebraska woman at Iowa airport

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A loaded handgun was spotted at a Sioux City airport security checkpoint Wednesday and confiscated from the Nebraska woman who was carrying it, officials said.

The 9 mm semi-automatic had one of its eight bullets in the chamber, said the federal Transportation Security Administration in a news release. A TSA officer said the X-ray machine showed the gun inside the woman's carry-on bag.

The woman, who lives in Ponca, Nebraska, told Sioux City Police that she didn't know the gun was in the bag. She said the weapon belonged to her husband and that they had reported the gun as stolen because they lost track of it. She was released later.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at the airline check-in counter.