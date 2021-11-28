Local Salvation Army full of hope for Red Kettle fund drive

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — The local Salvation Army has secured about 300 volunteers to participate in its 2021 Red Kettle fundraising campaign — a record high.
The nonprofit organization kicked off the fund drive Friday afternoon on the Loudoun Street Mall in front of El Centro Mexican Restaurant. The campaign runs through Dec. 24 and involves bell ringers soliciting donations at numerous kettles stationed around the community. The money raised provides area residents in need with food, temporary housing and other assistance.