Local company to receive medical emergency training from Fairfield fire school

The Fairfield Regional Fire School in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday, January 17, 2018. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media

FAIRFIELD — Haddad & Partners, a local ad company, is offering its employees Cardiopulmonary resuscitation training taught by an instructor at the Fairfield Regional Fire School the day before Valentines Day.

According to a press release from Cindy Carrasquilla, the company’s director of public relations and community relations, the CPR class is being offered at no cost to employees. She said Fairfield Fire Lieutenant Jeffrey Pinckney with be the instructor of the course.

Carrasquilla said the training will take place on Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Fairfield Regional Fire Training School at 205 One Rod Highway. She said CPR training is critical to know in a medical emergency.

“About every 26 seconds, an American has a coronary issue of some kind. Do you have the knowledge and skills necessary to respond if your loved one suffers a cardiac emergency? According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or even triple a victim’s chance of survival,” Carrasquilla said in the release.

The release said the course the employees will take is called Heartsaver CPR AED. It said they will be trained to give CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a safe, timely, and effective manner.

“(The course) is designed for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card in CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory, or other requirements,” Carrasquilla said.

She said those in attendance will learn about many things including the benefits of CPR, how to recognize when someone needs it or a defibrillator and how to apply it properly to an adult or child.