Local in-home assisted living service honors 20 employees for service during pandemic

BRIDGEPORT — A local in-home assisted living service has recognized 20 of its employees for their work during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release, the employees honored by Assisted Living Services were given the Homecare Hero Award and a $1,000 bonus. ALS, which has offices in Fairfield, Chesire and Clinton, said the winners were chosen after clients were called at random by a third-party survey company to measure customer satisfaction.

While the company had given out Platinum Caregiver Awards with a bonus of $5,000, the release said it wanted to retool the award to recognize more employees.

“It was already incredibly difficult to choose just one staff member per month for our award program and we wanted to give more caregivers the opportunity for a financial reward as they displayed incredible dedication to our clients from the very start of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chief Operating Officer Mario D’Aquila said.

D’Aquila said the survey asked clients and their family members to rate ALS’s quality of service, and gave them a chance to mention employees who went above and beyond or exceded expectations. She said ALS also considered caregivers for the award who had taken on additional cases and helped out the company during this time of need.

“The new award is to thank our essential caregivers for making a positive difference in our seniors’ lives,” she said.