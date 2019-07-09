Locals concerned over Woodstock 50 coming on short notice

VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York sheriff says bringing the Woodstock 50 anniversary festival to a local horse track on short notice could be a safety risk.

WKTV reports that opponents of the festival packed a Vernon town board meeting Monday night. Some worried about 65,000 people coming to the rural area Aug. 16-18.

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol told the crowd that it would be impossible to ensure public safety in about 40 days, echoing concerns of other local officials.

A mass gathering permit application for the Vernon Downs harness track and casino was recently filed after operators of the original festival site in Watkins Glen pulled out last month.

The Woodstock festival has faced a series of other setbacks, including the losses of a financial partner and a production company.