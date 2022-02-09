Locals weigh school mask rules as statewide mandates end CAROLYN THOMPSON, Associated Press Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 9:42 a.m.
1 of8 FILE — Students get off the bus at Roseway Heights Middle School on the first day of in-person hybrid learning, April 19, 2021, in Portland, Ore. The governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon this week announced plans to lift mask mandates in schools by the end of February or March, as COVID-19's omicron surge fades. (Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Images for Portland Public Schools, File) Craig Mitchelldyer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 FILE — Oscar Castro Villagomez, 10, left, works in a technology lab with fellow students at Nathan Hale Elementary School in Meriden, Conn., Dec. 7, 2021. The governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon this week announced plans to lift mask mandates in schools by the end of February 2022 or March, as COVID-19's omicron surge fades. (Dave Zajac/Record-Journal via AP, File) Dave Zajac/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FILE — First grade teacher Keyana Gardner teaches her class at Glenmount Elementary/Middle School, Nov. 1, 2021, in Baltimore, Md. In a number of states including Maryland and Virginia, districts have been dropping and reimposing mask requirements to adapt to the latest virus numbers. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File) Jerry Jackson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FILE - Dr. Mary Bassett, New York City's health commissioner, addresses the media during a news conference in New York, Aug. 8, 2015. Bassett said Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, that a decision had yet to be made on when to end the mask mandate while acknowledging "there is no doubt that we are in sustained downtown." Mary Altaffer/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - Delaware Gov. John Carney speaks at the Major Joseph R. "Beau" Biden III National Guard/Reserve Center in New Castle, Del., Jan. 19, 2021. The governors of Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon this week announced plans to lift mask mandates in schools by the end of February 2022 or March, as COVID-19's omicron surge fades. Evan Vucci/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
As some of the last statewide school mask mandates near an end, responsibility is shifting back to local leaders, who are caught in the middle of one of the most divisive issues of the pandemic.
In the hours after Connecticut's governor announced its mandate would end later this month, the school superintendent in Cheshire was peppered Monday with messages from families who feel masks are critical for protecting students and others who have long been opposed.
Written By
CAROLYN THOMPSON