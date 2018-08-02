Logan finds new shelter after rift with humane society

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Police who had been keeping stray animals in kennels at the station following a split with a northern Utah humane society say they've found a new shelter.

Logan police said in a statement Thursday they've contracted with neighboring Brigham City police to house the animals until they can find a more permanent solution. Any animals they picked up in Logan will be held temporarily in police-station kennels and transferred to the shelter in Brigham City.

The city was left without an animal shelter when a rift with the Cache County Humane Society over impounding and boarding fees grew until the two groups cut ties this week.

The department says they impounded three dogs in the makeshift kennels, and all have been returned to their owners.