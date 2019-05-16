Logistics firm hiring for 500 cargo jobs at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A logistics company says it plans to add 500 jobs at Chicago Rockford International Airport.

The Rockford Register Star reports that Pinnacle Logistics already employs 235 people at the airport. The company provides ground services and supply chain management for Amazon's Prime Air cargo fleet. The new jobs will be seasonal and permanent with starting pay of $14 an hour.

Pinnacle's vice president of operations Peter Weir says there may be enough demand for cargo work that the company would have to hire for more than 500 positions. Weird says there's "so much opportunity" for growth in Rockford.

The jobs announcement comes after the U.S. Department of Transportation said it was granting the airport $9 million to pay for expanded cargo jet parking. The airport also is finishing a $10 million expansion of its international cargo terminal.

