Longtime CBS News correspondent Murray Fromson dies at 88





Photo: AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1955 file photo, President Syngman Rhee, head of the Republic of Korea, reacts to the first Associated Press radiophotos directly received in Seoul shown to him by Kim Dong Joon, President of the Korean Pacific Press. From left to right are Associated Press staffer Murray Fromson, Photo editor George Sweers, Kim Dong Joon and President Syngman Rhee. Fromson, a longtime CBS News correspondent and former Associated Press reporter, known for his work during the Korean and Vietnam wars, has died. He was 88. His son, Derek Fromson, says he died Saturday morning in Los Angeles. less FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1955 file photo, President Syngman Rhee, head of the Republic of Korea, reacts to the first Associated Press radiophotos directly received in Seoul shown to him by Kim Dong Joon, ... more Photo: AP Image 2 of 2 FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1955, file photo, President Syngman Rhee, head of the Republic of Korea, looks at the first Associated Press radiophoto received directly in Seoul. From left to right are Associated Press staffer Murray Fromson, President Kim Dong Joon of the Korea Pacific Press, President Syngman Rhee, Photo Editor George Sweers and ROK public information officer Karl Hongkee. Fromson, a longtime CBS News correspondent and former Associated Press reporter, known for his work during the Korean and Vietnam wars, has died. He was 88. His son, Derek Fromson, says he died Saturday morning in Los Angeles. less FILE - In this Jan. 11, 1955, file photo, President Syngman Rhee, head of the Republic of Korea, looks at the first Associated Press radiophoto received directly in Seoul. From left to right are Associated ... more Photo: AP Longtime CBS News correspondent Murray Fromson dies at 88 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Murray Fromson, a longtime CBS News correspondent and former Associated Press reporter, known for his work during the Korean and Vietnam wars, has died. He was 88.

His son, Derek Fromson, says he died Saturday morning in Los Angeles. He said his father suffered from Alzheimer's disease for several years.

During his 35-year career in broadcast, Fromson covered the Vietnam War and the fall of Saigon, the end of the U.S. occupation in Japan and the Apollo space program. He won two Overseas Press Club awards for reporting on the fall of Saigon.

Fromson was a founding member of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

He joined the faculty at the University of Southern California in 1982 and later served as the director of the college's journalism school.