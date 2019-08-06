Longtime Colorado reporter John Ensslin dies at 65

DENVER (AP) — John Ensslin, a longtime Colorado reporter and a former president of the Society of Professional Journalists, has died. He was 65.

Colorado Politics, where Ensslin worked, reported he was found dead in his Denver apartment Monday. A cause of death was not immediately released.

Ensslin, a two-time Denver Press Club president, co-founded the Damon Runyon Awards 25 years ago, attracting top national journalists to the city. He worked for newspapers in New York and New Jersey before spending 25 years with the Rocky Mountain News, which closed in 2009. Ensslin worked at The Record in Woodland Park, New Jersey, before joining Colorado Politics in March.

Former Rocky editor John Temple called Ensslin a humble presence in the newsroom, saying, "John wanted a journalism community, and he almost single-handedly created it."