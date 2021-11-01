Look ma, no hands! Racine leaders unveil driverless vehicle

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — The city of Racine will be the first in southeastern Wisconsin to experiment with vehicles that can be operated without a driver. But Racine leaders said it will be a while — maybe a long while — before there’s a lot of use of autonomous cars and buses in that community of 78,000 people.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason has been pushing his municipality to live up to its 2019 designation as a “Smart City.” Briefly put, the title means harnessing technology to improve livability and sustainability, including in public transit.