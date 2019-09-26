Lorenzo becomes powerful Cat 4 hurricane in central Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Lorenzo has become one of the largest and most powerful hurricanes on record in the central tropical Atlantic.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Lorenzo grew Thursday to a dangerous Category 4 storm with top sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph). It says the hurricane could strengthen further still. Hurricane-force winds extend out up to 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the storm's center.

On Thursday, Lorenzo was located Thursday about 1,055 miles (1,695 kilometers) west of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands. The storm poses no immediate threat to land as it moves west-northwest over the central Atlantic at 13 mph (20 kph).

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Karen strengthened slightly Thursday about 405 miles (650 kilometers) south-southeast of Bermuda. Top winds are clocking 45 mph (75 kph).