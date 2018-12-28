Los Angeles TV news anchor Chris Burrous dies at 43

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Burrous, weekend news anchor at Los Angeles TV station KTLA, has died.

Suburban Glendale police say the 43-year-old Burrous was not breathing when firefighters were called to a Days Inn on Thursday and he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say the call indicated a possible overdose and detectives are awaiting a coroner's report.

Burrous came to KTLA in 2011 after 14 years as a reporter and anchor at various stations, primarily in California's Central Valley, as well as at WPIX in New York City.

KTLA President and General Manager Don Corsini and News Director Jason Ball said in a statement that Burrous will be remembered as "a great journalist and a wonderful friend to many."

He is survived by his wife, Mai Do-Burrous, and 9-year-old daughter Isabella.